Man throws explosive device into restaurant

Sarasota police are trying to identify a woman who entered a WalMart store on July 3, 2017, and July 22, 201, and stole multiple cases of beer. At about 6:40 p.m. on July 3, 2017, and at 9 p.m. on July 22, 2017, the woman is seen on camera entering WalMart at 3500 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, and stealing the beer. On July 22, 2017, an employee followed the woman out of the store and saw her get into a black, older model Dodge Charger with two black males. On July 3, 2017, the woman had blue hair and on July 22, 2017, the woman had black hair. Anyone with any information can contact Officer Kevin Cavallaro at Kevin.Cavallaro@SarasotaFL.gov