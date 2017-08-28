Prison guard accused of raping inmate claims he was only searching for ‘contraband’

A South Florida prison sergeant accused of raping a female inmate claimed he never attacked the woman and only entered a utility room with her to find her “contraband stash,” according to an arrest report released by prosecutors on Monday.
The report said that Trevor Hampton, 50, denied assaulting the inmate at Homestead Correctional Institute in May. The woman, however, reported the attack to one of his superiors, spurring an investigation by Miami-Dade police detectives.
The Florida Department of Corrections is moving to fire Hampton, who has been removed from contact with inmates, according to a department spokeswoman. He has been charged with sexual battery by a corrections officer.
The woman said Hampton began fondling her inside her cell on May 18, before asking her to meet him in the closet, where he attacked her.
“She complied out of fear,” according to the arrest report.
When confronted by police, Hampton admitted “he should not have entered the victim’s cell alone and closed the door prior to conducting the contraband search,” according to the arrest report.
Hampton was arrested late Friday and it was unclear if he retained a defense attorney.
