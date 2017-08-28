Man assaulted outside bar. Then it got worse for him, cops say

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are looking for a hit-and-run driver they say struck a man in the parking lot of a Bradenton bar.
About 2:45 a.m. Monday, a 53-year-old man man was assaulted in the parking lot of the Drift Inn Bar, 2709 Cortez Road West. While on the ground, the driver of a Chevrolet SUV backed up over the man and left the scene, FHP said in a news release.
The victim, who is from Pueblo, Colo., was in critical condition at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, according to FHP.
Anyone with information about what happened can call Trooper Gerry Smith at 941-751-8350, ext. 31777, or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
