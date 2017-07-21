After undercover sting, Sarasota urologist charged with practicing with revoked license

He helped a patient who complained about prostate issues. He even suggested the patient read chapter two of his book to learn “everything you need to know about prostatitis.”
But the patient was an undercover officer with the Sarasota Police Department. And the urologist, Ronald Wheeler, had his license revoked two months prior.
Following a tip from the Florida Department of Health on June 19, the Sarasota officer showed a supposed lab report to Wheeler, 70, during a visit to his office, located at 1819 Main St., Suite 401 and 402. The lab report showed that the officer had a high prostate specific antigen level.
According to police, Wheeler told the officer, “I know you have prostatitis,” and told him he needed to get another test in one month.
Wheeler charged the officer $3,445 for the visit and suggested a high-intensity ultrasound treatment, for which he had an office next door, that would cost $50,000.
He also told the officer he was a urologist “at the top of the heap.”
But Sarasota police Narcotics Division investigator Mike Harrell, who spoke at a press conference Friday morning, said, “Basically, (Wheeler) was considered to be below the standard of medical practice in the state of Florida by the board of medicine and they chose to revoke his license based on his complaints.”
Specifically, Wheeler would diagnose prostate cancer without taking any biopsies, which Harrell said is a standard practice.
Wheeler was arrested Thursday and charged with unlicensed practice of health care profession. He posted a $1,500 bond the same day.
At least eight public complaints have been made to the state health department
According to police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge, detectives think they have identified between four and 12 patients. Most are believed to be from out of town, but at least one is a local resident.
Police believe there were more patients. If you were one of Wheeler’s patients on or after April 20, 2017, you can call Detective Doug Vollmer at 941-954-7080.
