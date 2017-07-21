After undercover sting, Sarasota urologist charged with practicing with revoked license

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 Bradenton daycare center under investigation Pause 3:07 Sarasota police execute search warrant at Diagnostic Center for Disease & HIFU Centers of America 0:33 Purse-snatcher drags woman in grocery store parking lot 1:48 O.J. Simpson pleads his case at parole hearing: ‘I would never ever pull a weapon on anybody’ 2:32 Watch homeowner shoot AT&T trucks parked in front of home 0:57 Shoe store robbery in Bradenton caught on video 1:34 Couple uses baby to steal a man's wallet 0:55 Bumbling burglar takes a spill after stealing vodka and cigarettes 1:02 Slain Bradenton girl remembered as a sweetheart 2:14 Hillsborough Sheriff's Office defends investigation of girl's disappearance, death Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email On July 18, 2017, the Sarasota Police Department Narcotics Unit and Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at 1819 Main Street, Suite 401 & 402, Sarasota. Suite 401 is Diagnostic Center for Disease and Suite 402 is High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Centers of America. These are the medical offices of Ronald E. Wheeler, who has been charged with unlicensed practice of health care profession (doctor). Sarasota Police Department

