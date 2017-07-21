Sarasota woman receives meth by mail. She won’t be charged

A Sarasota man opened up a package addressed to his wife. Instead of computer parts, he found methamphetamine. But the man who used their address to smuggle the drugs will face charges.
As soon as the husband opened up the package from a Texas computer repair store Thursday, he called the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. The wife told Sarasota deputies that a relative had called her several times to say she would receive two packages at her TreGate East condo intended for his son, 30-year-old Joshua Dekoyer.
When members of the Special Investigations Section arrived at the complex, they found Dekoyer and Tasha Gruerio, 30, in the stairwell, who then began to run but were eventually taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
In a controlled call to Dekoyer’s father, he said he didn’t know what was inside the package but called the woman to tell her the packages were for Dekoyer, the sheriff’s office said.
After Dekoyer was placed under arrest, law enforcement officers found a silver spoon with white residue, a glass smoking pipe and a syringe, according to the sheriff’s office. After Gruerio was taken to the Sarasota County Jail, officers found pills and heroin on her, and more meth was found in her purse.
Dekoyer and Gruerio remain at the Sarasota County Jail without bond. Dekoyer faces charges in trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, while Gruerio faces charges of principle to trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of amphetamine, heroin and hydromorphone. The pair has prior arrests for drug related offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.
