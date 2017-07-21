Crime

July 21, 2017 11:18 AM

Four robbers pistol-whip mobile home resident, steal his cash and prescriptions, deputies say

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

Manatee

A 48-year-old man was pistol-whipped during a home invasion in his mobile home in Bradenton mobile home park, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

At about 6:15 a.m. Friday, the 48-year-old victim told deputies he was sitting inside his mobile home in the Southern Pines mobile home park, 925 301 Blvd. E., when he heard his dog start barking, according to a news release. The victim said he opened the front door and four men entered his home.

The four robbers ransacked the victim’s home and stole was an undisclosed amount of money and prescription pills, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was also pistol-whipped but only sustained minor injuries, the sheriff’s office stated.

Anyone with any information can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

