Woman charged with getting friend to lie about her malnourished dog, cops say

A Sarasota woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she had a friend pretend her malnourished dog was a stray found at a gas station and call animal services, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Brittany Osborne, 21, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated animal cruelty and confinement of animals without food or water. She is being held at the Sarasota County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Should she post bond, Osborne will not be allowed to have any contact with or ownership of any animals.
On July 7, animal services officers were called to a Shell gas station on Tamiami Trail, just north of University Parkway, in Sarasota, according to an arrest report. Officers arrived to find the 4-year-old dog named “Adria” and scanned it for a microchip. Adria’s chip was traced back to Osborne.
Osborne told officers that Adria, an American pit bull mix, had run away over a month ago after running out the front door that had not been properly closed, according to the sheriff’s office. She further claimed she had since gotten a new dog, so she couldn’t take Adria back because Adria didn’t get along with other dogs.
Adria was so emaciated that officers took her to a local veterinarian to be treated, according to the report.
One of the animal services officers was able to determine that Osborne and the woman who reported finding Adria as a stray were friends through Facebook. A deputy followed up with the other woman, who admitted she hadn’t found Adria but that Osbourne had given her Adria that day before to help her get rid of the dog because she was “thin and needed help.”
Osborne admitted to asking her friend to help her get rid of the dog when the deputy confronted her with that information, and said she had never taken Adria to a veterinarian because she couldn’t afford it, according to the sheriff’s office.
Adria’s nails were extremely overgrown, and staining on her body was consistent with the dog being confined to a small space and forced to lay in her own urine or feces, the deputy noted in the arrest report. The veterinarian who examined Adria confirmed the dog was severely underweight and malnourished.
Custody of Adria was surrendered to the sheriff’s office and she is still being treated. She may be eligible for adoption in the future.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
