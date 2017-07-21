Woman charged with stealing $82,000 from dead boyfriend’s mother

A 36-year-old Bradenton woman stole more than $82,000 from her deceased boyfriend’s mother, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Carrie Lee Stanfield held the 73-year-old woman’s power of attorney, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman received a settlement check of $96,000 after a civil suit related to her son’s death.
According to the sheriff’s office, the only reason Stanfield had the power of attorney was so she could attend civil proceedings on the woman’s behalf, as she was rehabilitating from an amputated leg. The money was deposited into a bank account to be used for the woman’s living expenses last June, and she issued Stanfield a debit card in case she would need to manage her finances, the sheriff’s office said.
On Feb. 13, Medicare conducted an audit and said the 73-year-old was no longer eligible due to the settlement. When the woman checked her bank account, there was $3,100 left. There were ATM withdrawals and purchases at Amazon, Wal-Mart, Publix, Florida Power & Light and the Manatee County Tax Collector’s Office that the 73-year-old didn’t know about.
The only purchases made to benefit the woman were a motorized scooter and e-cigarettes.
Stanfield was arrested Wednesday on a charge of theft from a person 65 years or older and was released the same day on a $20,000 bond.
