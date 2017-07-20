Florida man sentenced to decades in prison after paying $30,000 to see kids molested in ‘sex shows’

A Florida man was sentenced to spend the next three decades in federal prison after officials said he paid to watch adults molest children in online “sex shows.”
According to a release from the State Attorney’s Office, Justin L, McKinley, 49, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered serve a life term of supervision upon his release and register as a sex offender by U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis Thursday. McKinley was convicted of communicating over the Internet with foreign nationals and soliciting the live molestation of children for online viewing.
An FBI investigation that began in 2015 revealed a website that, involving several individuals in a foreign country, exploited and enticed children to participate in sexual activity and would broadcast live streaming “sex shows” to online viewers who paid a fee to watch, according to the release.
Those who engaged in the molestation were arrested. McKinley paid to view the live streamed videos, according to the release.
McKinley sent a total of $31,415 over 100 electronic fund transfers to the individuals who molested children in the “sex shows” between January 2014 and December 2015, according to the State Attorney’s Office. In one video, a person sexually abused an infant while McKinley instructed them as to what he wanted the individual to do with the baby.
But that was not the only occasion. The State Attorney’s Office said in the release McKinley engaged in several similar online interactions between 2014 and early 2016 with several foreign nationals.
A search warrant was executed at McKinley’s home on May 27, 2016. Officials found videos on his computer, which was seized, according to the release.
At least 600 videos and 6,500 images depicting the sexual abuse of children that ranged in age from a newborn to an 8-year-old child, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
“Today’s sentence is the horrific nature of this crime,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow.“We will continue to prosecute those who prey upon and violate our most vulnerable victims, wherever they are found.”
The case was investigated by the FBI, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and law enforcement authorities in several other countries as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
