He tried to put a lien against officials, including a federal judge and N.J. Gov. Chris Christie. Now he is facing prison

A Parrish man has been convicted of retaliation for attempting to file false liens against a federal judge, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and other officials, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Wayne “El-Bey” St. Aubyn Smith, 50, is now facing up to 10 years in federal prison after being found guilty by a jury, according to a news release. A date has not yet been seen for his sentencing hearing.
Smith was indicted on March 14 following a joint investigation by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
Smith filed several false liens, included one for $750,000 against U.S. District Judge Jose L. Linares for claims that the judge had violated his constitutional rights, attempting to claim interest in all of Linares’ real and personal property and his checking and savings accounts up to the amount of $750,000. The other two false liens Smith attempted to file were against the state of Florida and several New Jersey government officials — including Gov. Chris Christie — for a total of more than $1 million.
Smith had filed a lawsuit in May 2015 against several New Jersey officials in U.S. District Court in New Jersey with claims that his constitutional rights had been violated.
After several failed filing attempts by Smith, during which he claimed Linares was violating his constitutional rights, the judge denied his request to proceed without having paid the necessary fee.
“Smith and Judge Linares never met in person and had no relationship outside of the court case,” said a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On Dec. 21, Smith tried to file three separate liens against people in Manatee County, but deputy clerks at the Manatee County Clerk of Courts refused to record the liens.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments