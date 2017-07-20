‘Million Dollar Ho’ arrested after soliciting undercover cop

The self-proclaimed “Million Dollar Ho” is behind bars after soliciting an undercover officer, according to reports.
Debra Thomes approached an undercover officer at his vehicle, parked at North 13th Street and Avenue D in Fort Pierce on Tuesday and introduced herself as the “Million Dollar Ho,” according to ABC Action News, citing an arrest warrant.
Thomes, 49, exposed herself to the officer and said, “$40 and I’ll give you everything you want. You’re the first one today,” according to ABC Action News.
She was arrested and faces a prostitution-related charge. After appearing in court Wednesday, her bond was set at $3,750, according to ABC Action News.
Thomes has had six previous prostitution-related charges since 2015, according to ABC Action News.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
