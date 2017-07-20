Early Learning Coalition ends contract with day care after child neglect allegations force shutdown

The Early Learning Coalition has canceled its contract with the No Limits Learning Academy in the wake of an investigation into child neglect involving the day care.
Late Tuesday afternoon, No Limits Learning Academy, 2015 75th St. W., Bradenton, was shut down after the Florida Department of Children and Families issued a no contact order against the day care’s director, JoAnn Erickson, denying her access to day care children for up to 90 days.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office first learned of the allegations involving Erickson, two additional employees at No Limits and a child related to Erickson on July 11. Since then criminal and child protective investigations have been underway. The sheriff’s office’s Child Protective Investigative Division handles all child welfare investigations for DCF in Manatee County.
Parents learned of the closure at 5 p.m. Tuesday, leaving many scrambling to find new care for their children.
Twenty-three of the children enrolled at No Limits Learning Academy were there through the School Readiness Program through which the Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County provides funding for low-income families. The Early Learning Coalition receives federal and state funding for its programs.
On Wednesday, the Early Learning Coalition confirmed with No Limits that they had been shut down and terminated their contract with the provider, according to Director of Provider Relations Cori Perry.
“We contacted those families and we said, ‘We need to help you find an alternate provider,’” Perry said.
The coalition also requested records from No Limits, necessary in order for them to close out their contract with the provider.
The day care is licensed by DCF for 119 children, but during their most recent inspection at No Limits there were 50 children present.
The Early Learning Coalition also provides resources and referrals to any parent in the community looking for a day care for their child. Since the abrupt closing of No Limits, the coalition has assisted at least six additional families in finding a new day care.
Both investigations into the allegations at No Limits Learning Academy remain ongoing, the sheriff’s office and DCF said Thursday.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
