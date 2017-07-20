Motorist flashes gun in road rage incident, troopers say

A 26-year-old Venice man was arrested after a road rage incident on Interstate 75 om Wednesday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Christopher Banach was driving southbound on I-75 in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala around 3 p.m. when he showed a Smith & Wesson .38 revolver to another motorist on the highway.
Troopers who responded to the road rage call found Banach on U.S. 41 at Roberts Road.
Banach faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, display of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cannabis with intent to sell and five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
Sarasota County court records indicate Banach has had several driving violations in the past, including for careless driving, speeding and failing to obey a traffic control device.
Anyone who wants to report an aggressive or impaired driver can dial *347 from any cell phone, FHP said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
