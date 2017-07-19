Crime

July 19, 2017 9:45 PM

Florida man hogtied after eating a bowl of cereal in a stranger’s home, report says

By Sara Nealeigh

Glenoma, Wash.

A Tampa man was hogtied and later arrested after he broke into a Washington state home and helped himself to a bowl of cereal, according to reports.

The 52-year-old transient man from Tampa, who was not identified, walked into a Lewis County, Wash., home where he ate a bowl of cereal until the homeowner awoke and found him, according to a Thursday report by The Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

That’s when the Tampa man ran from the home, but the homeowner grabbed a gun and ran after him while another resident called for help, according to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

The homeowner caught up to the suspect and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, and the man complied. The residents then hog-tied the Tampa man until law enforcement arrived, according to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Officials told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer that the Florida man “ appeared to be under the influence of some kind of mind-altering substance.” He was arrested and taken to jail.

