Suspect recovering from a gunshot wound after an armed robbery attempt, sheriff says

Four men are facing charges after an armed robbery left one of the suspects suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a robbery of a Pizza Hut in the 3200 block of 17th Street.
Store employees told deputies two people wearing dark clothes and masks came into the business and one pulled out a gun, pointing it at an employee. The other person battered an employee, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
One victim was armed with a gun and fired three shots at the masked men before they took off running, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found blood on the floor and a gun that belonged to the suspects left behind during the robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the investigation, the public safety communications center received a call that a man with a gunshot wound was being taken to the hospital, according to the release. Deputies arrived at the hospital where they spoke with the caller and three other men inside his vehicle as they pulled in to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Shawnathan Young, 21, was admitted to the emergency room and remains in the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver, 18-year-old David Welch, and passengers 20-year-old Henry Morley and 23-year-old Deshawn Reid were also arrested and charged. Welsh admitted to being involved in the robbery, Morley admitted he was also involved and knew the robbery would occur and Reid admitted to being involved in planning the robbery, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The four men are charged with one count each of felony armed robbery.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
