Man accused of stalking judges calls himself court’s ‘worst nightmare’

Filthy. Vulgar. Profanity-laced. Racist.
This is how the Broward Sheriff’s Office described the communication from a Fort Lauderdale man who police say stalked judges and officials and assaulted them with a barrage of explicit emails, videos and voicemails.
Todd Watson, 53, was arrested Tuesday morning for the way he “willfully, maliciously and repeatedly harassed” judges Kenneth Gillespie, David Haimes, Jeffrey Levenson, Edward Merrigan, Sandra Perlman and Peter Weinstein and State Attorney Michael Satz over the past few months, according to a 39-page complaint. He faced 15 misdemeanors — five counts of stalking and 10 counts of making inappropriate phone calls.
Warning: This video contacts graphic language
Watson was sentenced to six years in state prison for drug trafficking in 2011, according to court records. Since his March release, Watson repeatedly made phone calls and emails, labeling all the judges with an array of offensive names. He also refers to Satz as a terrorist and the Public Defender’s Office as “pure pig filth,’ according to the affidavit.
In his emails and phone calls, he accuses judges of allowing a 4-year-old girl to be molested, and makes false claims, like how Weinstein could sexually abuse a “defenseless dead, dumb and blind child” and get away with it. He calls a Jewish judge “Hitler” and an African-American judge “Uncle Tom.” He said he hopes to see them all die in prison.
Watson also posted YouTube videos with the judges' pictures and the words "co-conspirator.” Another YouTube video shows Watson sitting in a chair, reading a script.
“State Attorney Michael Satz is in fact a terrorist and a murderer,” he said in the video.
In an email sent to Satz, Watsin writes: “Your worst nightmare has come true.”
Watson’s bond was set at $100,000 Monday. He is currently being held in the Broward Main Jail.
