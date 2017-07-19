Search continues for man who robbed Payless

Detectives are still searching for the suspect responsible for robbing a Payless shoe store in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
No arrests had yet been made Wednesday when the sheriff’s office released surveillance video footage of the suspect.
At 10:13 a.m. July 12, the suspect walked into Payless, 641 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, and demanded money from a store employee. The suspect, who implied he was armed, took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the store.
Detectives say the suspect is a man about 5 feet 7 inches tall, has a slim build and gray hair that was pulled into a ponytail, and was wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, jeans and tennis shoes at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments