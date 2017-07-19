17-year-old convict arrested one week after he was released from prison

A juvenile with a record was arrested just one week after he was released from prison, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Hall, 17, is said to have broken into a home in the 5700 block of Whistlewood Circle while a 12-year-old was home by himself playing video games around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. The child heard noises and peered out of his bedroom to find a man in a dark colored sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes opening a hallway closet.
According to the sheriff’s office, as Hall snatched a silver-and-black automatic pistol with a loaded magazine, the child hid in his bedroom closet, calling his mother, who then called 911.
On the way to the scene, deputies saw the suspect riding a bicycle, according to the sheriff’s office. As Hall was approached, he ran. A K-9 deputy tracked Hall to a nearby house with many juveniles. Hall came out of the house without his sweatshirt, shoes or backpack, but the other juveniles in the house brought out his backpack and white Nikes to law enforcement. The gun was found in the backpack along with two loaded magazines.
Hall was tried as an adult and found guilty late last year for possession of a firearm by a delinquent and grand theft of a motor vehicle, according to court records. He was sentenced to 13 months in prison, but was given credit for time served of 139 days. After his sentence, he had 36 months of probation. He was released on July 11.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hall was said to be the primary aggressor in a dispute with another inmate when he was transferred to the Sarasota County Jail. In addition to his charges of armed burglary, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting arrest and violation of probation, Hall was also charged with battery by a person detained in a jail facility.
