Drug dealer calls cops to report missing cocaine

A Fort Walton Beach man was a victim of a burglary. Someone stole his cocaine and cash.
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, David Blackmon, 35, called deputies on Sunday morning to report that a quarter ounce of cocaine and $50 had been snatched from his car.
He identified himself as a drug dealer, according to the sheriff’s office. He is also a cook at a seafood restaurant, his arrest report said.
But the responding deputy was able to see cocaine on the center console, from where it allegedly went missing. Next to it was a piece of crack cocaine and on the floorboards was a pipe.
“(Blackmon) asked if I knew the cocaine was there, why did I let him keep talking,” the deputy wrote in the report.
Blackmon faces charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
