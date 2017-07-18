Duo left store with $4,000 worth of razor cartridges

Authorities are looking to identify two people who stole more than $4,000 worth of razors from a Florida store.
A man, described as being in his 50s, with balding black hair, went to Walmart at 19975 S. Tamiami Trail in Estero shortly after 6:30 p.m. June 27, grabbed a cart and put a clothes hamper inside. Surveillance video caught him unloading boxes of razor cartridges into the cart while a woman kept watch for store employees, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.
Once it was full, the man passed the cart off to the woman, described as being in her 40s with long dark hair, and left the store. He later returned, parking a silver Chrysler minivan next to the store’s entrance, according to Crime Stoppers.
The man went back inside Walmart and distracted the greeter while the woman pushed the car out of the store without paying, according to the release.
He joined the woman and they took off with $4,211 worth of razor blade cartridges, according to Crime Stoppers.
Detectives believe the duo may have committed similar crimes in Southwest Florida, according to Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.
Comments