D’Andre Banks, 25, was charged iwth two counts of kidnapping and one county of sexual battery with a deadly weapon. St. Petersburg Police Department

Crime

July 18, 2017 2:56 PM

Posing as a girl on Facebook, he lured teen boys to sexually assault them, police say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

St. Petersburg

A man who lured two teen boys to St. Petersburg homes after posing as a teenaged girl on social media may have more victims, police said.

D’Andre Banks, 25, was charged with two counts of kidnapping and one county of sexual battery with a deadly weapon.

Banks posed as a teen girl on Facebook and lured a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy to two St. Petersburg homes on June 29 and again Monday, according to police.

Banks had handgun and threatened the 17-year-old boy before sexually assaulting him at a home near Martin Luther King Jr. Street South and Paris Avenue South last month, police said.

The 15-year-old boy was able to escape unharmed in Monday’s incident at a vacant home in the1800 block of 20th Street South , according to police.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 893-7780 or text SPPD and a tip to TIP411.

