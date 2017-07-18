Posing as a girl on Facebook, he lured teen boys to sexually assault them, police say

A man who lured two teen boys to St. Petersburg homes after posing as a teenaged girl on social media may have more victims, police said.
D’Andre Banks, 25, was charged with two counts of kidnapping and one county of sexual battery with a deadly weapon.
Banks posed as a teen girl on Facebook and lured a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy to two St. Petersburg homes on June 29 and again Monday, according to police.
Banks had handgun and threatened the 17-year-old boy before sexually assaulting him at a home near Martin Luther King Jr. Street South and Paris Avenue South last month, police said.
The 15-year-old boy was able to escape unharmed in Monday’s incident at a vacant home in the1800 block of 20th Street South , according to police.
Police believe there may be more victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 893-7780 or text SPPD and a tip to TIP411.
