Convicted sex offender said he didn’t care if jailhouse call was recorded. Now he’s facing charges of threatening victim’s family

A Palmetto man convicted of sending explicit photos of himself to girls and trying to have sex with them faces a new charge of threatening the family of one of his victims.
Phillip Dorics, 31, was found guilty by a jury last week of 19 counts of transmitting harmful material to minors, sexual performance of a child and using a computer or device to lure a child. Dorics was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and is being held at the Manatee County jail as he awaits sentencing.
Dorics will be sentenced at 2 p.m. on Aug. 31. He faces up to 100 years in prison.
After arriving at the jail on July 12, Dorics made a phone call during which he threatened the family of one of his victims, according to a probable cause affidavit. As a result, Bradenton police will be charging Dorics with one count of retaliation against a witness or victim.
“I don’t give a (expletive) if they hear me, (witness) and them need to get shot. They need to (expletive) die, it’s simple as that,” Dorics said during the recorded phone call, according to the affidavit. “Something needs to happen to that family. I don’t give a (expletive) if they record my (expletive) calls or not.”
Bradenton police were able to trace the phone number Dorics called to to his father, according to the report.
“Keep it to yourself. (Expletive) already in the process,” his father responded, according to the report. “I’m not tolerating their (expletive). I ain’t got long to live in this world, people are going down. Watch what you say, you know what I’m talking about.”
His father continued saying, “I already made a phone call, told them that ‘hope you and your (expletive) family is happy and now it’s my turn.’”
