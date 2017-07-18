9 arrested in undercover operation targeting unlicensed contractors

An undercover operation led by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to identify unlicensed contractors has resulted in nine arrests.
During Operation Freelancer, sheriff’s office detectives worked with the Sarasota County Building Department, the Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Insurance Fraud and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to contact people who were advertising home repair services that require a license to complete, according to a news release.
During the three-day long operation, the suspects were called out to a home and the DBPR’s database was used to confirm whether each person was licensed, registered as a contractor, and/or had required workers’ compensation coverage or exemption to do the work requested.
“Maintenance operations like these should be a good reminder for consumers to always seek licensed contractors to perform work on their homes or businesses,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in an issued statement. “Consumers are exposing themselves to financial and physical risk by allowing these people to enter their home, unlicensed, and in some cases, with criminal histories. Let this be a warning to criminals who come into our community and illegally solicit services, that their behavior will not be tolerated.”
The following people were arrested:
▪ Joseph Hopp Jr., 56, of Bradenton.
▪ Mark Lamoureux, 69, of North Port.
▪ Richard Hayez, 67, of North Port.
▪ Raul Morey-Arenas, 68, of Sarasota.
▪ Terence Miller, 56, of North Port.
▪ Timothy Jewell, 56, of Sarasota.
▪ David Pond, 43, of Myrtle Beach.
▪ Jonathan King, 41, of Englewood.
▪ Charles Cochran, 55, of Port Charlotte.
The nine arrested were charged with 11 felonies and seven misdemeanors. Those arrested have 40 prior felony and misdemeanor charges as well as eight convictions, according to the release.
Since 2012, the sheriff’s office has had detectives assigned to investigate allegations against people engaging in contracting work without proper licenses, permits or certification.
“It has been rewarding to partner with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Sarasota County Building Department to raise awareness about the dangers of hiring unlicensed contractors in Florida,” DBPR Secretary Jonathan Zachem said in an issued statement. “Unlicensed activity is a serious concern for the general public, particularly during hurricane season. Partnerships like this are vital in our efforts to advise the public about the benefits of hiring licensed professionals.”
Residents can verify licenses with the DBPR online at myfloridalicense.com, by calling 850-487-1395, or downloading the free DBPR Mobile app.
To check a Sarasota County license, residents can call the Customer Service and Permit Center at 941-861-6678 or 941-861-3029. To report someone suspected of working as an unlicensed contractor or performing work without a permit residents can call 941-861-5000. For more information visit scgov.net/DevelopmentServices/Pages/ContractorLicensing.aspx.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
