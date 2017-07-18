Police find man accused of burning his wife, kidnapping her, then driving away

The Pembroke Pines man accused of driving off after burning and kidnapping his wife Sunday night was found by police Monday.
Everton Harrison, 62, was taken into custody with injuries that were self-inflicted and not life-threatening, Pembroke Pines police said. They did not say where or when he was found.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and false imprisonment.
At around 1 p.m. Sunday, Harrison poured hot water on his wife of 27 years while she was in bed, police said. His wife, who was not named, begged Harrison to take her to the hospital, and he agreed.
However, he refused to drive her to the hospital, police said. He instead drove along U.S. 27 for nearly two hours before dropping her off at their home on Northwest 11th Street and driving away.
Comments