Ex-assistant principal gets nearly 5 years in prison for child porn

A former Miami Beach assistant principal will spend nearly the next five years of his life in prison on child pornography charges.
Donald Paul Clippinger, 49, pleaded guilty to three counts of accessing child porn through video conferencing software. Investigators caught Clippinger — username 666perv — using the software three times in two weeks in November 2015.
He was arrested at his Miami Shores home in February and promptly fired from his position at Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center, a Miami-Dade public school. Clippinger used the computer at his home to access and view the child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Miami.
U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga sentenced Clippinger on Friday to 58 months in prison and 25 years of supervised release. When he gets out, he’ll have to register as a sex offender.
