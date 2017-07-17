Crime

July 17, 2017 10:09 PM

Two arrested after attempted robbery at a Manatee County park

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Manatee

Two men were arrested after trying to rob someone at a Manatee County park.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Root, 26, and 19-year-old Christian Comfort were at the Manatee Palms Park, located at 6510 First Ave. E., around 7 p.m. when they walked up to a male victim and told him, “Give us everything you got. Tony’s got a gun.”

When no gun was seen, the victim ran to the nearest house to call 911. Root and Christian followed the victim but then left the area on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

Just minutes after deputies spoke to the victim, who was uninjured, Root and Comfort were found a half mile away at Waffle House.

The men were arrested and transported to the Manatee County jail. Neither of them had a gun on them, the sheriff’s office said.

