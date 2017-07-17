They peed at the pool, threw a broken bottle, tossed chairs — and cops have it on video

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:08 Walking at night? Here’s how to stay safe Pause 1:06 Taco Bell customer gets wrong order, goes on rampage 1:05 'Your children could have died,' police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 0:30 Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home 8:01 Ocala man gives cops chase in stolen truck from Manatee County 1:16 Video shows gunman walk up to NYPD vehicle before shooting officer 0:39 Woman dragged after purse stolen at gas station 0:37 Witnesses react to shootings in East Bradenton 1:11 Two shot in Bradenton 0:11 Paramedics, police respond to shooting in Bradenton Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A group of teens broke into a pool area in Davie's Scarborough development Thursday night. After they frolicked for an hour, the vandalism began. Davie Police Department

A group of teens broke into a pool area in Davie's Scarborough development Thursday night. After they frolicked for an hour, the vandalism began. Davie Police Department