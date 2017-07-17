They peed at the pool, threw a broken bottle, tossed chairs — and cops have it on video

Trespassing, vandalizing, urinating Broward teens star in surveillance videos released by law enforcement agencies looking for the public’s help.
Thursday in Davie’s Scarborough neighborhood, four boys and three girls got into a development’s pool area after hours. Dancing and prancing in swimwear eventually descended to urinating, breaking a bottle, then tossing chaise longues into the pool.
Anyone who can identify the teens can call Davie police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Similarly, anyone who can identify the June 14 fire alarm pullers at the Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort can call Broward Crime Stoppers, go to the website or call Broward Sheriff’s Office Detectibve Andrew Gianino at 954-571-4597.
Four boys entered the lobby at 2096 NE Second St. around 12:33 a.m. and proceeded to dawdle in various parts of the hotel. Upon exiting an elevator, one boy pulled his yellow T-shirt up over his head so that only his visage is visible. He’s the one BSO believes came back in to pull the alarm as the quartet left the hotel. This necessitated a response by BSO Fire Rescue as well as an evacuation of the hotel.
