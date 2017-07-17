Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

July 17, 2017 9:28 AM

Man shot in Bradenton

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Manatee

A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot by two people Sunday, authorities said.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a shooting in the 500 block of 60th Avenue Terrace West shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Omar Mejia was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to the release.

Mejia told investigators he was shot by two unknown subjects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

