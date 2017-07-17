Anthony Macias
Anthony Macias
Anthony Macias

Crime

July 17, 2017 8:01 AM

Man tells cops: That’s not pot you smell in my car — it’s just my gloves

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

A Stock Island man blamed the smell of marijuana emanating from his car on the latex work gloves he said he’d just purchased, he told police.

During the Wednesday afternoon traffic stop on 5th Street, the suspect said they “have a similar smell to marijuana,” according to the arrest report by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Instead, police found 16.4 grams of cocaine in the white Ford E250 truck belonging to Anthony Macias, 33, who said it was for his personal use.

Also in the truck, police said they found 14 sandwich-sized plastic bags with the corners cut off, a digital scale, plastic bags with white residue and a bottle of dietary supplement typically used to cut cocaine.

Macias was pulled over because his truck’s tags had expired.

This article originally appeared on flkeysnews.com.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

