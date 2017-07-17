‘Extremely dangerous’ man accused of burning and kidnapping wife is on the run

A Pembroke Pines man accused of burning his wife with hot water is on the run.
At around 1 p.m. Sunday, Everton Harrison poured hot water on his wife of 27 years while she was in bed, Pembroke Pines police said. His wife, who was not named, begged Harrison to take her to the hospital, and he agreed.
However, Harrison, 62, refused to drive her to the hospital and instead drove along U.S. 27.
At some point while driving on the highway, Harrison stopped, got out of the car and started picking up glass bottles from the side of the road, police said. He broke the bottles and cut himself on the arms, according to police
After two more hours of driving, he dropped his wife off at their home on Northwest 11th Street. He drove away, and she called police from a neighbor’s house. She was taken to a hospital to treat her burns.
Harrison, who is considered “extremely dangerous,” is driving a brown Range Rover, police said. Anyone who has information about his location should call 911.
