Everton Harrison, 62, of Pembroke Pines, allegedly burned his wife with hot water Sunday afternoon.
Everton Harrison, 62, of Pembroke Pines, allegedly burned his wife with hot water Sunday afternoon. Pembroke Pines Police Department
Everton Harrison, 62, of Pembroke Pines, allegedly burned his wife with hot water Sunday afternoon. Pembroke Pines Police Department

Crime

July 17, 2017 7:58 AM

‘Extremely dangerous’ man accused of burning and kidnapping wife is on the run

By Samantha J. Gross

sgross@miamiherald.com

A Pembroke Pines man accused of burning his wife with hot water is on the run.

At around 1 p.m. Sunday, Everton Harrison poured hot water on his wife of 27 years while she was in bed, Pembroke Pines police said. His wife, who was not named, begged Harrison to take her to the hospital, and he agreed.

However, Harrison, 62, refused to drive her to the hospital and instead drove along U.S. 27.

At some point while driving on the highway, Harrison stopped, got out of the car and started picking up glass bottles from the side of the road, police said. He broke the bottles and cut himself on the arms, according to police

After two more hours of driving, he dropped his wife off at their home on Northwest 11th Street. He drove away, and she called police from a neighbor’s house. She was taken to a hospital to treat her burns.

Harrison, who is considered “extremely dangerous,” is driving a brown Range Rover, police said. Anyone who has information about his location should call 911.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Your children could have died,' police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

'Your children could have died,' police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

'Your children could have died,' police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home 0:30

Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home
Ocala man gives cops chase in stolen truck from Manatee County 8:01

Ocala man gives cops chase in stolen truck from Manatee County

View More Video