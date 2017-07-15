Andrew Freeman
Crime

Manatee County’s featured fugitives

July 15, 2017 12:35 PM

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at

866-634-TIPS (8477), text tips to MCSTIPS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $1,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

Wanted

Nicholas Martin

2/3/1990

Wanted in violation of probation for possession of controlled substance

Wanted

Carl Brown

10/29/1978

Wanted for violation of probation, burglary, dealing in stolen property and possession of heroin

Wanted

Brandi Bellino

12/09/1994

Wanted in violation of probation - possession of a controlled substance

Wanted

Avens Lemieux

06/28/1985

Wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and aggravated assault with firearm

Wanted

Laquonda Shavon Bradshaw

12/27/1992

Wanted for child abuse (inflicting injury w/o great harm)

Wanted

Rodney Dunbar

09/20/1985

Wanted for child abuse without great bodily harm

Wanted

Andrew Freeman

10/01/1988

Wanted for sale of heroin and fentanyl

Wanted

Tyler Dugan

1/03/1995

Wanted for fraudulant use of a credit card

Wanted

Stacey Sherfy

3/10/1983

Wanted for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance

Wanted

Christopher Thibodeaux

3/23/1993

Wanted for home invasion robbery

New

Jeremy Stotz

1/28/1975

Wanted for grand theft

