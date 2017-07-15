Manatee County’s featured fugitives

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at
866-634-TIPS (8477), text tips to MCSTIPS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $1,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Nicholas Martin
2/3/1990
Wanted in violation of probation for possession of controlled substance
Carl Brown
10/29/1978
Wanted for violation of probation, burglary, dealing in stolen property and possession of heroin
Brandi Bellino
12/09/1994
Wanted in violation of probation - possession of a controlled substance
Avens Lemieux
06/28/1985
Wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and aggravated assault with firearm
Laquonda Shavon Bradshaw
12/27/1992
Wanted for child abuse (inflicting injury w/o great harm)
Rodney Dunbar
09/20/1985
Wanted for child abuse without great bodily harm
Andrew Freeman
10/01/1988
Wanted for sale of heroin and fentanyl
Tyler Dugan
1/03/1995
Wanted for fraudulant use of a credit card
Stacey Sherfy
3/10/1983
Wanted for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance
Christopher Thibodeaux
3/23/1993
Wanted for home invasion robbery
Jeremy Stotz
1/28/1975
Wanted for grand theft
