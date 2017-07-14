Police found stolen boat stripped, say suspects tried to sink it

A boat stolen from a home earlier this week was found, stripped, in a Bradenton boat ramp.
The 29-foot Crownline deck boat stolen on Tuesday from a boat dealer was found Friday by Bradenton Police at the 2900 Manatee Avenue East boat ramp.
The boat was stripped and it appeared the suspects tried to sink it, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The boat trailer was not recovered.
An unknown number of suspects tore down a fence around 9 p.m. Tuesday, at GT Marine, located at 7981 N. Tamiami Trail, and took the brand new boat that was sitting on a trailer inside a chain-link fence.
Surveillance footage showed the boat being towed away by a white over tan Ford F250 pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said in a previous release on the theft.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
