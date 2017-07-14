A 29-foot boat and its trailer were stolen Tuesday night.
A 29-foot boat and its trailer were stolen Tuesday night. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
A 29-foot boat and its trailer were stolen Tuesday night. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Police found stolen boat stripped, say suspects tried to sink it

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

July 14, 2017 9:05 PM

Bradenton

A boat stolen from a home earlier this week was found, stripped, in a Bradenton boat ramp.

The 29-foot Crownline deck boat stolen on Tuesday from a boat dealer was found Friday by Bradenton Police at the 2900 Manatee Avenue East boat ramp.

The boat was stripped and it appeared the suspects tried to sink it, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat trailer was not recovered.

An unknown number of suspects tore down a fence around 9 p.m. Tuesday, at GT Marine, located at 7981 N. Tamiami Trail, and took the brand new boat that was sitting on a trailer inside a chain-link fence.

Surveillance footage showed the boat being towed away by a white over tan Ford F250 pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said in a previous release on the theft.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows robbery of gas station

    The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who robbed a Sarasota gas station on Oct. 13, 2017.

Video shows robbery of gas station

Video shows robbery of gas station 0:56

Video shows robbery of gas station
Sarasota police release video of armed robbery suspect 0:45

Sarasota police release video of armed robbery suspect
Grocery store customers grab, tackle would-be robber 0:48

Grocery store customers grab, tackle would-be robber

View More Video