Quavion Cromer, 19, of Sarasota, is charged with two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Two 16-year-old boys are also facing the same charges.

July 14, 2017 4:18 PM

Two teens, Sarasota man charged in connection with Nokomis burglaries

By Sara Nealeigh

Nokomis

Two teens and a 19-year-old man were arrested in connection with two burglaries in Nokomis on Thursday.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies were called the 700 block of Florence Street shortly before noon Thursday after a resident reported coming home to see three people running from his backyard.

The back patio door of his home was broken and jewelry and sunglasses were missing from inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thanks to help from watchful neighbors, deputies found the three suspects, two 16-year-old boys and 19-year-old Quavion Cromer, a vehicle on nearby Matland Street, according to the sheriff’s office. The missing jewelry and sunglasses were recovered.

Deputies learned during their investigation that a second home was burglarized and the three men admitted to the burglaries, according to the sheriff’s office.

All three men face two counts each of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

The 16-year-old boys, of Gainesville and Nokomis, were released to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Cromer, of Sarasota, remains in custody of the sheriff’s office on a $15,000 bond.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081

