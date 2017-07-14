Corrections deputy has been fired after confrontation over contraband oranges turns physical, sheriff’s office says

A corrections deputy has been fired after an internal affairs and criminal investigation revealed that he slammed a confrontational inmate onto the floor, breaking his nose and some teeth, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Paul Wagner, 32, was fired after allegations of unlawful conduct and excessive force were sustained against him following an 11-day investigation. Wagner, a seven-year veteran, is appealing his termination and will have a hearing before a Career Service Board at 9 a.m. July 27.
The investigation into the allegations began June 26, and a capias request recommending a charge of felony battery was sent to the State Attorney’s Office on Friday. A prosecutor will review the case and decide if formal charges are warranted.
The incident was captured on the jail’s video surveillance system and released to media outlets.
Wagner and two other deputies had done a “shakedown” search for contraband in one of the dorms in the annex building at the Manatee County jail, according to the internal affairs report. One inmate was found to have a cache of oranges and the deputies took them, which upset the inmate.
The inmate allegedly became confrontational with Wagner and the other deputies. Wagner and one of the deputies each took hold of one of the inmate’s arms, as the inmate resisted. The third deputy handcuffed the inmate and the three began to escort the inmate into the hallway outside of the dorm with only Wagner in physical control at the point, according to the sheriff’s office.
When the inmate turned to say something to one of the other deputies, the internal affairs report says Wagner pushed the inmate, chest first, against the wall of the hallway. Wagner then pushed him along the wall to a blacked out window that looks into the dorm.
Wagner and the inmate exchanged words, and Wagner picked the inmate up, spun him around to the left and then slammed him onto the floor face down, the report states. The impact of the inmate’s face and chest hitting the floor caused his nose and some teeth to break.
During his tenure as a deputy, Wagner received discipline twice before. In 2011, Wagner was suspended one day without pay for failing to report an incident with use of restraint with an inmate to his superiors. In 2013, he was issued a letter of reprimand after he failed to report a pair of missing scissors at the jail.
Among the commendations in Wagner’s personnel file was a nomination for deputy of the month in 2013. Wagner and another deputy responded quickly to an inmate’s cell who had hung himself using a bed sheet, held him up, freed him and laid the inmate on the floor, preventing his suicide.
Wagner also had a brief stint with the sheriff’s office from 2004 to 2005 holding a civilian position at the jail as a control room operator.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments