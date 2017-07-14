Former postal office employee opened outgoing mail, helping himself to money orders, sheriff’s office says

A former U.S. Postal Service employee in Lakewood Ranch is facing forgery and grand theft charges after an investigation revealed he had intercepted mail and altered money orders before cashing them for himself, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deshawn Keels, 24, of Bradenton, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of forgery and three counts of grand theft.
“It’s a wide-open investigation and potentially and certainly there could be other victims,” sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow said. “We have three that we are aware of.”
The sheriff’s office urges anyone that has used the post office and sent out any payments using money orders to check their accounts to make sure they too have not been a victim, Bristow added.
The three victims identified in the case had dropped off outgoing mail with money orders inside to the mail drop box at the Lakewood Ranch post office, 5910 Post Blvd.
An investigation by the sheriff’s office in conjunction with the USPS Office of Inspector General found that Keels intercepted mail, took the money orders totaling more than $1,800 and altered them so he could deposit them into his own Amscot account, according to arrest warrant affidavits.
Detectives say Keels bleached what was written in the location for Payee names and then wrote in his own name.
Thefts occurred over three months, according to the sheriff’s office. Keels has since been terminated by the post office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
