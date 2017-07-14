After being shot in the head when he pulled a gun on his stepfather, a teen is in stable condition, police say

More than a week after being shot in the head after pulling a gun on his stepfather, a teen is in stable condition as he and his 12-year-old brother recover from the shooting.
At about 11:30 a.m. July 6, Bradenton police were called to the family’s home in the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue East after receiving a 911 call reporting the shooting. Police officers arrived and found the 19-year-old with gunshot wounds to his head and upper body, and the 12-year-old with gunshot wounds to his lower body.
The boys’ stepfather immediately identified himself to police as the shooter and has been cooperative with the investigation.
Both victims were in stable condition as of Friday morning, according to police spokesman Lt. Brian Thiers. The teen, previously listed in critical condition at Blake Medical Center, underwent multiple surgeries and is now responding.
His brother is being treated at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Thiers. No charges have been filed against the stepfather, whom the Herald is not naming at this time.
The stepfather has no criminal history.
The stepfather had married the boys’ mother exactly two months before last week’s shooting, but the couple had been together for years, according to police and court records.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Child Protective Investigation Division, which handles all child welfare cases in Manatee County for the Florida Department of Children and Families, is also investigating the shooting.
There were other children in the home at the time of the shooting.
“The investigation remains open,” DCF spokeswoman Natalie Harrell told the Herald in an email Friday. Citing privacy law, DCF would not comment if there was any prior involvement with the family.
According to police, an argument between the teen and his stepfather led to the shooting. The argument escalated when the teen pulled a gun on his stepfather. The stepfather responded by pulling a gun as well, but police say when he fired he did not intend to shoot the 12-year-old but rather it was accidental.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments