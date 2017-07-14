Sarasota city manager, construction workers help rescue woman from attempted robbery

The Sarasota city manager and two construction workers were lauded as heroes after they fought off a 28-year-old Bradenton man who tried to rob a woman leaving a church.
Jason Perez was shirtless walking on Second Avenue on Thursday afternoon, yelling at and pounding on passing cars, according to a release from the City of Sarasota. Tom Barwin, the city manager and a former police officer in Michigan, was riding his bicycle to lunch when he saw Perez. He called authorities, but Perez walked to the nearby St. Martha Catholic Church, located at 200 N. Orange Ave.
Perez can be seen in a surveillance video provided by the city walking up to the church just as a group of women exited. They walked down a ramp and he followed them.
According to the city, the man cornered one of the women, started yelling and allegedly attacked her. As other churchgoers emerged from the church to investigate the commotion, Barwin can be seen in the video biking up to the building and seeking out Perez, bicycle helmet still on. Barwin calmly talked to the man and asked him to leave, the city said. Two construction workers, who were not named, are seen rushing by seconds later to help Barwin restrain the man.
Sarasota police officers arrived to the scene shortly thereafter. Perez remained in custody Friday without bond for charges of attempted robbery and battery on a person 65 years of age or older. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrest record, Perez is a day laborer.
Barwin said although he has been a public administrator for 30 years, his law enforcement training came back instantly. But he used the opportunity to showcase the need of mental health and substance abuse treatment centers in Sarasota.
“I travel the country quite a bit and it’s becoming more common to see delusional individuals wandering the streets in cities big and small,” he said in a written statement. “It’s a real problem which needs to be addressed with appropriate funding. I continue to call upon everyone and anyone to partner to address the very real and challenging problem.”
