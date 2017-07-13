Crime

July 13, 2017 9:05 PM

Sheriff searching for leads after shots fired at vehicle

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Palmetto

No one was hurt, but a vehicle was damaged after it was shot, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to Snead Island to a home on Tarpon Road where a man discovered that someone shot at his vehicle parked in front of the house, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials determined the vehicle had been “shot in the rear with a shotgun,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies didn’t see any other shooting damage and there were no reported injuries.

Investigators have no leads and no suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-634-8477.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home

Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home 0:30

Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home
Ocala man gives cops chase in stolen truck from Manatee County 8:01

Ocala man gives cops chase in stolen truck from Manatee County
Video shows gunman walk up to NYPD vehicle before shooting officer 1:16

Video shows gunman walk up to NYPD vehicle before shooting officer

View More Video