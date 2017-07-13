Sheriff searching for leads after shots fired at vehicle

No one was hurt, but a vehicle was damaged after it was shot, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were sent to Snead Island to a home on Tarpon Road where a man discovered that someone shot at his vehicle parked in front of the house, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials determined the vehicle had been “shot in the rear with a shotgun,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies didn’t see any other shooting damage and there were no reported injuries.
Investigators have no leads and no suspects.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-634-8477.
