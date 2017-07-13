Bradenton man arrested after search warrant yielded marijuana, cocaine

Neighbors complained that a Sarasota house was known for drug sales. So when police executed a search warrant, they found a Bradenton man, a large amount of drugs, cash and a loaded magazine, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Donnie Brinson, 26, was at a home in the 1700 block of 23rd Street in Sarasota when detectives with the narcotics unit conducted a search at 1:55 p.m. on July 7, the probable cause affidavit said. He had a small amount of marijuana and $437.25 in the left front pocket of his shorts, police said.
When he was placed under arrest an hour later, detectives searched his car and found 165 grams of marijuana inside Crown Royal bags, 33.7 grams of cocaine, 51 oxycodone pills, seven morphine pills, a small digital scale and a magazine loaded with ammunition. The home is also within 400 feet of Helen R. Payne Children First Early Learning Center.
Police also seized a trailer that had a poster inside depicting two marijuana buds and the phrase, “Good Buds Stick Together.” Sarasota Police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said cocaine and marijuana were found in the trailer, but the owner is unknown.
Brinson faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of paraphernalia. He was released the same day of his arrest after posting an $8,000 bond.
More charges for other individuals are pending, police said.
