Manatee home invasion suspects demanded drugs and money, cops say

Law enforcement officers are looking for three masked and armed assailants who broke into a Manatee County home demanding drugs and money.
Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, four juveniles and four adults between the ages of 4 and 49 were in a home in the 1200 block of Carmella Place as three unknown suspects kicked down the front door, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects demanded money and drugs from the victims, the sheriff’s office said. Two shots were fired at the ceiling by the suspects, who then hit two of the adults in the head. Unknown items were taken from the home and the suspects — two males and possibly one female — fled the scene.
No one was seriously injured, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
