Crime

June 29, 2017 7:21 AM

A shooting, then a crash. Cops say it was connected to drugs

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

A shooting that led to a single-car crash in Riverview is said to be drug-related, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Big Bend Road and Balm Riverview Road, public information officer Corp. Larry McKinnon told the Bradenton Herald in an email.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they found one person was shot, but they are expected to survive non-life threatening injuries, McKinnon said. Investigators think the incident was drug-related.

No additional information was provided pending the completion of interviews, McKinnon said.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 4:16

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase
Woman charged with killing her daughter to stand trial in Bradenton -- for now 1:02

Woman charged with killing her daughter to stand trial in Bradenton -- for now
Man found guilty of murder in death of ex-girlfriend's child 1:21

Man found guilty of murder in death of ex-girlfriend's child

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos