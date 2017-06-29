A shooting, then a crash. Cops say it was connected to drugs

A shooting that led to a single-car crash in Riverview is said to be drug-related, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Big Bend Road and Balm Riverview Road, public information officer Corp. Larry McKinnon told the Bradenton Herald in an email.
When first responders arrived to the scene, they found one person was shot, but they are expected to survive non-life threatening injuries, McKinnon said. Investigators think the incident was drug-related.
No additional information was provided pending the completion of interviews, McKinnon said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments