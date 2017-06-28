Burglars hit Manatee County neighborhood

At least eight vehicles were burglarized Tuesday night in the Willow Walk neighborhood and the sheriff is looking for information on the suspects.
The suspects parked their vehicle around 11:36 p.m. Tuesday and walked into the Willow Walk neighborhood, on Mendoza Road near Interstate 75, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
During their walk, the suspects entered at least eight unlocked vehicles before they got back into their vehicle around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Items taken from the vehicles included a wallet with ID inside, cash, change, lap top, sunglasses and a gym bag that was recovered, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office tweeted a photo of the suspects Wednesday afternoon with a reminder to residents to “Be vigilant, lock your vehicles.”
Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
Vehicle burglaries Willow Walk subdivision (Mendoza Rd.) Do you know these perps? Call MSO. Be vigilant, lock your vehicles! pic.twitter.com/au0wSs8n1H— Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) June 28, 2017
