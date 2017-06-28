Former exchange student helped older lover sexually abuse underage sister, cops say

A former Spanish foreign exchange student accused of helping her older lover molest her own underage sister pleaded not guilty Wednesday as Miami-Dade detectives looked for more possible victims.
Marta San Jose, 21, is accused alongside 50-year-old Dale Leary, a marketing and tech consultant who was arrested on a host of sex charges earlier this month.
Police say Leary and San Jose lured the woman’s underage sister to their Cutler Bay home from Spain, then over months, coerced the teen into sex acts and pornographic photo shoots.
Leary remains jailed in Miami-Dade.
In arrest reports, Miami-Dade police outlined a bizarre plot:
Leary, who was married to Claudia Oliva at the time, began hosting San Jose back in 2012, when the girl was a 16-year-old high-school student. On her Facebook page, Santa Marta said she attended Palmetto High.
After San Jose finished her junior year of high school in 2013, Leary and San Jose flew to Spain to convince her parents to allow her to stay in Miami for her senior year. The parents agreed.
Before that senior year was done, only Leary and San Jose remained in his Cutler Bay house. Leary divorced Oliva and married San Jose 20 days after she turned 18.
Her Facebook page features a photo of her sitting in a restaurant, kissing the bald-headed older man.
Miami-Dade detectives said San Jose’s parents had no idea the two had become lovers. The couple returned to Spain and convinced the parents to allow her younger sister, 14 at the time, to move to Miami too.
Back in South Florida, according to police, Leary and San Jose began trying to “manipulating” the younger girl into believing she had been sexually abused by her parents, something that didn’t really happen.
San Jose’s sister, now 16, told police the two began to have sex in front of her and, saying it would help her deal with being a sex-abuse victim. They also convinced her to join them in sex acts more than seven times.
Another time, the sister told police, they plied her with alcohol before shooting photos of her only in high heels.
San Jose and Leary are charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 16, possession of child pornography, engaging in a sexual act with a familial child and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Leary’s LinkedIn page and state records list him as running a branding and marketing company called Prodigy Professional Group. On its website, the company claims to have created advertising software for major companies such as Daimler, Siemens and Coca-Cola.
His assistant public defender could not immediately comment on Tuesday.
San Jose’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.
