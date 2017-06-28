Keishanna Thomas, charged with killing her daughter Janiya and stuffing her in freezer, will stand trial in Bradenton — for now

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:16 81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase Pause 1:02 Woman charged with killing her daughter to stand trial in Bradenton -- for now 1:21 Man found guilty of murder in death of ex-girlfriend's child 3:29 Florida police officer fines black man, threatens him with jail over jaywalking 1:07 Brutal beating, robbery of tourist in French Quarter caught on surveillance video 0:23 Video shows armed home invasion in Florida 0:58 Police say boy has died after a shooting 0:39 Bradenton police spokesman talks about shooting of young child 1:12 Deputies investigate multiple thefts of air conditioners 0:55 Armed robbers steal cash from hotel Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A judge ruled that Keishanna Thomas, charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 11-year-old daughter Janiya, will stand trial in Bradenton. The defense had sought a change of venue because of publicity in the case.

