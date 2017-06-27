Woman reportedly became pregnant after having sex with child, 11

A Port Richey woman was arrested after she allegedly sexually battered an 11-year-old and became pregnant, according to reports.
Marissa A. Mowry, 25, is being held without bond in the Hillsborough County Jail, charged with sexual battery where the victim is under 12-years-old, according to jail records. She was arrested Tuesday.
Investigators told WFLA that Mowry was 22 when the incident allegedly occurred in January 2014. Mowry allegedly had sex with an 11-year-old at a home in Hillsborough County and became pregnant as a result, according to WFLA. She gave birth to the child later that year.
The now 3-year-old child will be placed with “a responsible adult,” deputies told WFLA. The Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office’s Child Protective Division is involved in the investigation.
Mowry and the child continued to have sexual contact several times, deputies told WFLA.
