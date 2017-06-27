Judge rules that attempts to pick impartial jury locally will have to be made before she will reconsider moving case

Keishanna Thomas enters a courtroom Tuesday afternoon as her defense seeks to relocate her trial out of Manatee County. Thomas is accused of killing her 11-year-old daughter, Janiya, and stuffing her body in a freezer, and her defense is arguing the publicity the case has garnered will make it impossible to select an impartial jury in Manatee County. Zack Wittman zwittman@bradenton.com