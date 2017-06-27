Man wants to jump in drive-thru window. He knees deputy. Cops use stun guns

A 28-year-old Bradenton man is accused of trying to jump through a McDonald’s drive-thru window, kneeing a deputy in the eye and attempting to jump into a sergeant’s cruiser.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were called to the McDonald’s located at 3631 Cortez Road W. around midnight Sunday due to a suspicious person who was trying to climb through the drive-thru window. That person was Andres Hornos-Hernandez, according to the sheriff’s office.
One of the deputies stayed with Hornos-Hernandez inside the McDonald’s while another went to the nearby Taco Bell, as an involved party might have been there, according to the sheriff’s office.
But when the deputy returned to McDonald’s with no new information, he found that his partner had been kneed in the eye after he grabbed and used a stun gun on Hornos-Hernandez to stop him from shoving an employee out of the way of him jumping through the window, according to the sheriff’s office. Blood crept down the deputy’s face from the cut over his right eye.
The other deputy tried to grab Hornos-Hernandez. He fought back with punches to the chest. The deputy deployed his stun gun. It had no effect, according to the sheriff’s office. A slippery floor led to Hornos-Hernandez’s quick escape, but when a sergeant pulled up to the McDonald’s as backup, the man tried to jump into the cruiser.
Hornos-Hernandez was then “escorted” to the ground by one of the employees, according to the sheriff’s office. He remains at the Manatee County jail on a $22,500 bond on charges including two counts of simple battery, two counts of battery on an officer and resisting arrest with violence.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments