Man faces up to life in prison for murder in toddler’s death

A Lakewood Ranch man was found guilty Tuesday of murder in the July 11, 2015, death of 17-month-old William “Quincy” Pollard.
Richard Williams, 37, was home alone with his own daughter and Quincy, his then-girlfriend’s 17-month-old son, when the boy began to struggle to breathe and went limp.
After deliberating for more than nine hours, a jury on Tuesday found Williams guilty of second-degree murder. He now faces up to life in prison.
Williams, who had been out on a $100,000 bond since Jan. 28, 2016, was taken into custody after the verdict was read. He will be sentenced on Sept. 6.
The toddler’s mother, Courtney Pollard, sat in the courtroom and remained serious as she stared at Williams during the reading of the verdict.
“There are no winners in a case like this. But, justice has been served for Quincy, a small angel and innocent victim who was with us for too short of a time,” Assistant State Attorney Julie Binkley said in a statement to the Bradenton Herald. “Detective Jim Wischer of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office fought for many years for justice for our most precious and vulnerable victims in Manatee County, including Quincy and his family.”
Wischer died from cancer earlier this year before the case could go to trial.
“I recognize that the jurors in this case toiled long and hard to reach a just verdict. I appreciate their commitment. The defendant has been held accountable for the devastation he caused,” Binkley went on to say. “In the end, it is not only the Pollard family that has suffered a loss; when a community loses a child through a senseless act of violence, we all are impacted.”
The trial got underway June 18 with jury selection and was handed over to the jury late Monday.
Quincy’s death was caused by blunt-force trauma to his head, which caused his brain to swell, according to autopsy results. Williams had denied ever hurting the toddler but first said that the boy had slipped in the bathtub but didn’t cry, and the injury hadn’t left a mark.
During the trial, his defense claimed that there had been additional falls, despite the fact Williams told detectives otherwise.
