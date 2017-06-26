Justin Benfield and Amber Nelson, both of Collier County, were arrested Friday and charged with heroin possession, child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crime

June 26, 2017 10:48 PM

Pair allegedly smoked heroin with child, 7, in the car

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Two people are facing charges after officials say a detective saw them doing drugs in a car with a child inside, according to reports.

Justin Benfield and Amber Nelson, both of Collier County, were arrested Friday afternoon after an undercover Naples police detective saw them smoking heroin near the front entrance of a hotel, according to the Naples Daily News, citing a Collier County Sheriff’s Office report.

Officials discovered a 7-year-old child was in the back of the car at the time, according to the Naples Daily News. The child is in the custody of a family member.

Officials also found and active arrest warrant for Nelson on other drug-related charges, according to the Naples Daily News.

Benfield, 28, and Nelson, 29, were each charged with heroin possession, child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Naples Daily News.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

