Jonathan Race, 20, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of grand theft.
June 26, 2017 9:22 PM

His ID was found on a stolen boat that washed ashore, but the last thing he remembers was drinking

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

A man told police he was “blacked out” drunk when he allegedly stole and crashed a boat, according to reports.

Jonathan Race, 20, was arrested by authorities in Port Orange on Saturday after his ID, wallet and pants were found on a boat that ran aground in Daytona Beach about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, according to WESH.

No one was on board the 32-foot boat when it washed up, engine still running, on Daytona Beach, according to WESH.

“Race told detectives the last thing he remembers is drinking a couple of Four Lokos at the 7-Eleven,” WESH reported.

Race also reportedly told detectives he “blacked out” from intoxication. He is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of grand theft.

